HEX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $18.53 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One HEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HEX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. HEX has a total market capitalization of $18.53 billion and approximately $6.20 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002942 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.19 or 0.27631172 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010792 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
