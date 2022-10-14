HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 137,919 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BorgWarner by 2,085.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

BorgWarner Stock Up 2.6 %

BWA opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

