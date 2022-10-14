HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,534 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 651,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

