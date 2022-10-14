HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,276,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.10. 303,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

