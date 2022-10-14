HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after buying an additional 738,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.37%.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 493,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,037.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

