High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.
High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
PCF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $9.38.
About High Income Securities Fund
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
