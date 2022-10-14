High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.

High Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 76.7% per year over the last three years.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

PCF stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. High Income Securities Fund has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

About High Income Securities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

