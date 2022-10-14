Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stake Boosted by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Hillenbrand by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 100,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth $129,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Activity at Hillenbrand

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HI opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.