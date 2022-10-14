Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 35.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.