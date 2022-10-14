Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Hilltop Price Performance

HTH opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $351.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $1,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 35.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

