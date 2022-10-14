Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,208 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.29 ($12.45).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hiscox stock traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 866.20 ($10.47). 418,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 900.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 920.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.45.

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.