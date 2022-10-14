Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,208 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSX. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,030.29 ($12.45).
Hiscox Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Hiscox stock traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.20) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 866.20 ($10.47). 418,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 900.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 920.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hiscox
In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
Hiscox Company Profile
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
