Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,208 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,137.80.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.