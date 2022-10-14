Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,208 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,212 ($14.64) to GBX 1,208 ($14.60) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,137.80.

Shares of HCXLF stock remained flat at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.30. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

