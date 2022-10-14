HitBTC Token Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $449,775.00 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,325.47 or 0.27544031 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010756 BTC.

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

