Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Cut to $213.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $177.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

