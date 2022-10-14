Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.79

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 412858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Hong Kong and China Gas Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
Hong Kong and China Gas Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.0122 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.
See Also
