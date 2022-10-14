Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

HRZN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,385. The firm has a market cap of $268.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $88,638,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

