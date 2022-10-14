Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,760,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $692,000. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

