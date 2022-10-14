HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,492,000 after purchasing an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $10,465,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $8,734,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after buying an additional 208,393 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSBC shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.71.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

