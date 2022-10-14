Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM)’s stock price dropped 4.7% on Friday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.75 to C$7.50. The company traded as low as C$5.28 and last traded at C$5.30. Approximately 228,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,197,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.56.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.04.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$530.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$552.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.17%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

