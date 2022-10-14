Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,350 ($64.64) to GBX 5,580 ($67.42) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

