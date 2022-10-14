Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial accounts for 2.1% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,534,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 136.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,763,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $31.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

