Hudson Value Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $143.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $181.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.28.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

