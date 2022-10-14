Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $84.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.19.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

