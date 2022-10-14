Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 224 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,666 shares of company stock valued at $114,843,896. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $331.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $314.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.