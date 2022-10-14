Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Short Interest Update

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 299.1% from the September 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 870.0 days.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. Hufvudstaden AB has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUFAF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities lowered Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) Company Profile

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

