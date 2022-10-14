Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Hugo Boss stock traded down €0.06 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €46.54 ($47.49). The company had a trading volume of 522,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a fifty-two week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.62.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

