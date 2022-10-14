Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $230.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.30 and a 200-day moving average of $218.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.