Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Neutral

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday. They set a sell rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 97,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,849. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 369.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 45.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.