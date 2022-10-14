HUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $666,972.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One HUSD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $219.86 million and $666,972.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD (HUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. HUSD has a current supply of 222,593,861.49423522. The last known price of HUSD is 0.98322028 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $756,339.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.stcoins.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

