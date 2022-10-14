Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $10.63. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 60,702 shares.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

