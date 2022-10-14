HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.30. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.
HCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
