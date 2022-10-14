HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Up to $7.88

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $8.30. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 1,080 shares trading hands.

HCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 27.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

