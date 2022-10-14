Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

