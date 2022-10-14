Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.