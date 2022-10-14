Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 19.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 96.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.96% of the company's stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

