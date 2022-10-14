IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

IAC Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,463. IAC has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46.

Insider Activity

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post -13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 142,400 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,676,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,038,200.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 33.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Further Reading

