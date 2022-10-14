iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iAnthus Capital Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of ITHUF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 37,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,817. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. iAnthus Capital has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.27.

Get iAnthus Capital alerts:

About iAnthus Capital

(Get Rating)

See Also

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.