Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Icanic Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Icanic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Icanic Brands

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, an oral spray product for overall health and well-being, as well as general lifestyle. The company provides hemp based cannabidiol and non-cannabidiol infusion sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

