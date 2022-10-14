Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 1,233.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Icanic Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Icanic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
