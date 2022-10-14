IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $95.35

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $95.35 and last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 5928 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.59.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 63.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDACORP

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 133.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.