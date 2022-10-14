IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $203.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 231,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,606,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

