II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in II-VI were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

II-VI Stock Performance

IIVIP stock opened at $154.21 on Friday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $305.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.89.

II-VI Announces Dividend

About II-VI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

