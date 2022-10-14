Immune Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUND) Shares Up 112.1%

Shares of Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUND – Get Rating) shot up 112.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 4,005 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Immune Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

Immune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.