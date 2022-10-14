ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.10. 79,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,370,891. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 179.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

