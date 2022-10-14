Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.69.

Shares of IMO traded down C$1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.51. The company had a trading volume of 594,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,844. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.53.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 11.1999998 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

