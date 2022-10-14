Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Cut to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.69.
Imperial Oil Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of IMO traded down C$1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.51. The company had a trading volume of 594,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,844. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$40.96 and a 1 year high of C$72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$62.53.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
