Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells $38,659.36 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $38,659.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,729.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total value of $160,380.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 777 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $68,321.61.

On Monday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 6,612 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $546,283.44.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 186,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,452. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 2.13. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Impinj from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 430.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,914,000 after purchasing an additional 484,163 shares during the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% during the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after buying an additional 325,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Impinj by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

