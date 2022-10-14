Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $317.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $28.66.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust
ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.
