Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $125.00

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.51), with a volume of 16548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.55).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Industrials REIT from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Industrials REIT alerts:

Industrials REIT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 172. The company has a market capitalization of £375.55 million and a PE ratio of 341.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Industrials REIT

In related news, insider Paul Arenson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.11), for a total value of £5,250,000 ($6,343,644.27).

(Get Rating)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrials REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrials REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.