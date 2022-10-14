Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.92

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.92 and traded as low as $22.70. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 20,474 shares traded.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

Institutional Trading of Infineon Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infineon Technologies stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

