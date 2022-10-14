Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Information Services Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ III traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 2,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 145,664 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
