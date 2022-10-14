Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ III traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 2,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $233.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 145,664 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 25,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Information Services Group

(Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.