Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:IR opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.38.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,142,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,784,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

