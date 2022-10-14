Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Stake Increased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR – Get Rating) by 68.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 492,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 203.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 148,064 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 173.7% during the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 217,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 138,053 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New Stock Up 0.5 %

BAPR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.69. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,170. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

