Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Innoviva Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.42 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Innoviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

