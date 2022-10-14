Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Acquires $31,581.30 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $31,581.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,843.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $25,456.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $31,880.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $27,897.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $28,135.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,700 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $28,849.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $31,194.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

NYSE:CTO opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $333.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 119.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,366,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I upped their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

