Insider Buying: MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Acquires £151.68 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) insider Odi Lahav acquired 632 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £151.68 ($183.28).

On Friday, August 19th, Odi Lahav acquired 150,000 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £40,500 ($48,936.68).

Shares of LON:MJH opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.61. The stock has a market cap of £47.80 million and a P/E ratio of -6.76. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.60).

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

