Insider Buying: NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) General Counsel Acquires $100,295.00 in Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) General Counsel Dennis Charles Sauter, Jr. bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $100,295.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 10,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,471.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NREF opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 596.11 and a current ratio of 596.11. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 60,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Articles

